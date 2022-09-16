Liverpool are interested in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and could make a move for the Portuguese star as early as January.

Nunes recently signed for Wolves in the summer transfer window from Sporting Lisbon. The 24-year-old had plenty of interest in the last few months but opted to join Wolves, possibly due to their heavy Portuguese contingent.

Despite only moving this year, Nunes could already be on his way out the door. According to UOL (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are interested in signing Nunes and could make a move for him during the January transfer window.

The report claims Liverpool are ready to invest heavily as they look to solve their ongoing midfielder problem.

Jurgen Klopp has struggled to get the usual tune out of his Liverpool side, and his midfield has become under particular scrutiny.

The likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson are showing signs of declining, and Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot may not have the experience required to be playing for Liverpool week in week out at the highest level yet.

Nunes would offer plenty of experience at a young age, not just in league football but in Europe as well.