Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Since moving to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has developed into one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Moving abroad at such a young age was a brave decision, but it’s certainly paying for him so far, regularly playing for a top Bundesliga side not only domestically but on the biggest stage in the Champions League.

Bellingham is reportedly being targeted by some of the biggest clubs around Europe, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are all interested in the England international.

Romano believes it’s set to be one of the most intense transfer battles we’ve seen next summer, but a fresh report from The Telegraph believes one club, in particular, are front of the queue.

That club is Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp expressing his admiration for the player.

Dortmund are bracing themselves for a bid from Liverpool, who are desperate to find a long-term solution to their midfield.

When the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, and Naby Keita are all fit, Liverpool seem to be at their best, but we’ve seen Thiago and Keita out for lengthy spells so far this season and they struggled to find consistent form.