Liverpool and Real Madrid are showing an interest in young Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Bella-Kotchap only signed for Southampton in the summer transfer window, making the move from German side VFL Bochum.

The 20-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances, but looking at his performances so far, he’s looking like a smart signing for Southampton already.

Now, according to Fichajes, Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the clubs showing an interest in Bella-Kotchap.

Over the last few years, Liverpool haven’t been afraid to raid Southampton to strengthen their squad. Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Ricky Lambert, and Adam Lallana, are just a few of the names who have made the switch to Merseyside.

After a disappointing start to the season, Liverpool could be looking to reinforce multiple areas of the pitch, and the likes of Joe Gomez have failed to impress when called upon in the opening few games.

When Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Van Dijk are fit, Liverpool are significantly stronger, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled with injuries this season, and Gomez has shown he may not be up to the standard to play for Liverpool at the highest level anymore.