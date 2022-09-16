Manchester United could make a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in January.

Tielemans is out of contract at Leicester City at the end of the season, so selling him in January could be a real possibility to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Signing a new deal would be the ideal solution for Leicester, but as they sit at rock bottom of the Premier League, the Belgian international could be looking for a new challenge.

Now, according to Fichajes, Erik ten Hag has asked the Manchester United board about the possibility of signing Tielemans during the January transfer window.

If Tielemans is available on the cheap in January, it’s likely that Manchester United will face plenty of competition to secure his signature.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal could come back in for Tielemans in January.

Staying at Leicester seems increasingly unlikely now, especially after their poor start to the season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some of the bigger clubs in the Premier League looking to raid Leicester in January as they still have a wealth of talent at their disposal.