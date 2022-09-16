Michael Owen blasts Spurs player for getting caught offside ‘all the time’

Michael Owen slams Spurs new signing Richarlison for getting caught offside several times during Sporting clash.

The Brazilian had a goal ruled out for offside and was caught another three times offside during the game.

“I can’t stand people that run offside all the time, I can’t stand it. – said Owen for BT Sport.

“I think it’s so amateurish really. You should never be miles offside. If you mistime a run, okay, you’re just offside, but you know what, there are certain players – and Richarlison is one – that are just offside all the time – all the time.

“If somebody goes to knock a ball, you’ve got to make sure you’re this side of the defender. This is not like bad luck, ‘ooh he’s just mistimed it’ or anything like that – it’s every time with him.

“He’s a very good player but he could definitely brush up on that side of things.” – finished Owen.

