Michael Owen slams Spurs new signing Richarlison for getting caught offside several times during Sporting clash.

The Brazilian had a goal ruled out for offside and was caught another three times offside during the game.

“I can’t stand people that run offside all the time, I can’t stand it. – said Owen for BT Sport.

“I think it’s so amateurish really. You should never be miles offside. If you mistime a run, okay, you’re just offside, but you know what, there are certain players – and Richarlison is one – that are just offside all the time – all the time.

“If somebody goes to knock a ball, you’ve got to make sure you’re this side of the defender. This is not like bad luck, ‘ooh he’s just mistimed it’ or anything like that – it’s every time with him.

“He’s a very good player but he could definitely brush up on that side of things.” – finished Owen.