Speaking for Pod on Tyne podcast, journalist George Culkin reveals how Newcastle owners were keen to offer contract extension to Eddie Howe soon as they were safe in relegation battle.

Howe signed new long-term contract just few weeks ago during summer transfer window which excited Newcastle fans.

Caulkin said: “He talks in this interview [with The Athletic] about his contract and the new contract that he signed at the start of the season, and I thought that was interesting and also kind of quite important in terms of this conversation because he says when he arrived, basically the only thing that he was thinking about was keeping Newcastle up.

“The future can wait, as he said then, and that he’d had a conversation with the owners which was along the lines of, ‘do that, and then we’ll talk about the future’.

“So as soon as Newcastle were safe, they started the conversation about a contract, he’s signed that extended deal now.”