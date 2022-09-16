Player spotted signing with Leeds United after major announcement

Youngster Marley Wilson was spotted signing a contract after Leeds United announced that he had signed a two-year scholarship deal at the club.

With Leeds looking to build their squad for the future, nine players were offered short-term contract extensions at the club.

One of those was youngster Wilson, who has shared the news on his Twitter, as seen below.

Making new signings is always exciting, but tieing down the young stars of the future can be just as important.