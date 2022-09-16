Player spotted signing with Leeds United after major announcement

Youngster Marley Wilson was spotted signing a contract after Leeds United announced that he had signed a two-year scholarship deal at the club.
With Leeds looking to build their squad for the future, nine players were offered short-term contract extensions at the club.
One of those was youngster Wilson, who has shared the news on his Twitter, as seen below.
@LUFC ?? pic.twitter.com/U1HdATR9r4
— Marley (@marley_wilson05) September 15, 2022
Making new signings is always exciting, but tieing down the young stars of the future can be just as important.