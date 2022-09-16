Police issue arrest warrant for Ex-Celtic star Anthony Stokes

An arrest warrant has been issued for 34-year old striker Anthony Stokes for failing to appear in court.

Stokes admitted to stalking and sending abusive messages to his ex-girlfriend in 2019.

He failed to show up at Hamilton Sheriff Court this morning and did not respond to calls from the social workers.

Capped 9 times by Ireland, Stokes has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen said: “These are post-conviction cases. He hasn’t been responding to calls from social work and I will grant a warrant.”

Stokes was arrested in July by police in Northern Ireland. He missed a sentencing hearing last month after testing positive for COVID-19. He had been ordered to appear in court on Friday.

After his ex-girlfriend lodged a complaint against Stokes, he admitted to sending her 100 texts a day and labelled her a “s**t”, a “s**g’ and a ‘w****”. Once he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house and demanded to know her whereabouts.

Sheriff Allan McKay added: “He pled guilty and was released on bail and he has now left the country in breach of bail.

“He is not here, in breach of his bail conditions, and I’m not at all sure that he will come back unless required to do so by some sort of authority so to do that I’m issuing a warrant for his arrest.”