The Premier League have announced their first Player of the Month award for August.

There have been some impressive performances so far this season. The likes of Ivan Toney and Alexander Mitrovic have been finding the back of the net for fun, Gabriel Jesus has made an immediate impact since signing for Arsenal, and a host of Brighton players may have been in the running after their excellent start this season.

However, it’s difficult to ignore the goals of Erling Haaland, who has won the Premier League Player of the Month after scoring nine goals in his first five matches, as seen below.

The Norwegian striker has adapt to life in the Premier League with ease, and he is on track to break the goalscoring record if he continues the way he is.