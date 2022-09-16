The Premier League Manager of the Month award for August has been announced as unbeaten Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola misses out.

Guardiola’s Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League having not lost a game so far this season. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are also unbeaten and sit just behind City in third place.

However, the Premier League have announced that Mikel Arteta has won the August Manager of the Month award, with his Arsenal side sitting top of the table, as seen below.

?? Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League "Manager of the Month" for August pic.twitter.com/aUMr7YB7pW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 16, 2022

It’s hard to argue with Arteta winning the award – despite their recent loss to Manchester United, they’ve been highly impressive so far this season.