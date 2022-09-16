According to Tuttosport, West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic is ready to take pay-cut in order to leave the London club.

The 24-year-old is spending the season on loan at Torino and has already settled well at the new club, scoring three goals in 6 matches in Serie A.

The Croatia international is ready to sign a long-term contract with Torino and continue his career in Serie A.

Torino president is already keen on extending Vlasic’s stay at the club, claiming Vlasic is a ‘spectacular’ player with ‘technical and physical qualities’.

“Vlasic is a very strong player,” beams Torino president Urbano Cairo. “He has great quality and intelligence. Spectacular.”

“He is one of those players who combines technical and physical qualities,” adds director Davide Vagnati.

“West Ham had paid him a lot of money for him. But, in England, it didn’t go as they expected. We did well to sign him, but the championship is still long.”