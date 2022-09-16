West Ham unlikely to sign a free agent before January transfer window Posted by Nick Jones September 16th 2022, 15:49 West Ham is now unlikely to sign a free agent before January transfer window, accoring to 90min.The Hammers were close to agree deal for Dan-Axel Zagadou but it looks like they will have to wait until January to make a signing.Free agents Jason Denayer and Nikola Maksimovic were also linked with a possible move to London but West Ham are pleased with the options they currently have at centre-back position. Moyes was keen on bringing Jan Bednared on Deadline Day from Southampton but the defender decided to join Aston Villa instead. West Ham currently have Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Thilo Kehrer as only fit centre backs with Nayef Aguerd and Angelo Ogbonna still sidelined with serious injuries. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.