£30m star could make ‘important’ return soon to London Stadium

West Ham United suffered a major setback after new summer signing Nayef Aguerd picked up an injury which ruled him out for the start of the new 2022-23 campaign.

The Moroccan defender, who signed for David Moyes for just over £30m from Stade Rennes during this summer’s transfer window, picked up a serious ankle injury during the Hammers’ pre-season tour.

MORE: Premier League duo worried about European giants entering the race for Milan Skriniar

Having been ruled out ever since the 26-year-old has failed to feature in a single competitive match for his new side.

However, according to journalist Dean Jones, who spoke exclusively to GiveMeSport, the Londoners have now welcomed the former Ligue 1 defender back into first-team contention.

“You can’t really explain enough how important it is that they have him back,” Jones said.

“He was such a good piece of early business, and they were so happy to have him through the door.

“So, to lose him before the season began was a massive setback, and it’s definitely impacted their start to the season.”