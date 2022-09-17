Olympiakos missed out on signing Luka Milivojevic with the Crystal Palace star being deemed too expensive for the Greek giants due to his £65,000-a-week wages

That’s according to SportTime, who state that the Greek side were hoping to add the midfielder to their ranks after signing James Rodriguez on loan late on in the window.

However, they could not work out a deal before the deadline shut on Thursday and the 31-year-old will now stay at Selhurst Park.

Milivojevic played for Olympiakos between 2014 and 2017 before joining Palace and it was a club where he won two Greek league titles.

The midfielder has been in London ever since but has seen his role diminish recently, despite being the club’s captain. The Serbian is yet to play in the Premier League for the Eagles this season and the likelihood of him leaving in the near future is high.

That didn’t happen this time around for Milivojevic but Olympiakos could return next summer as the Palace star will be a free agent.