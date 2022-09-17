Celtic have confirmed the signing of West Ham United under-21s player Justin Osagie.

Osagie, 17, has moved to the Hoops after penning a three-year deal.

A statement released on the Scottish champions’ official website read: “Everyone welcomes Justin and Francis [Turley] to the club and wishes them all the best for the future.”

Having signed for the Hammers when he was just 15 years old, Osagie, who has already been capped at under-19s international level, featured in just one competitive match for the Londoners under-18s team.