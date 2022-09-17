Eddie Howe’s classy gesture during the Queen’s tribute

Newcastle face Bournemouth in the Premier League today at St James’ Park. Before every Premier League match, a tribute is being organised for Queen Elizabeth II.

Both teams are observing a minute’s silence which is then followed by the national anthem.

During the tribute before the match at St James’ Park today, Eddie Howe’s gesture has won the hearts of the fans, particularly of Richard Keys who tweeted this:

Eddie Howe lead his team from the tunnel today and onto the pitch for the Queen’s tribute. He was seen wearing a black suit and tie for the tribute. He later went on to quickly change his clothes.

A suit for the tribute and then his usual track suit for the match. Eddie Howe shows his class as usual in the way he conducts himself.

