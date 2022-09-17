England star pulls out of squad with injury, may need shoulder surgery and is doubt for Qatar

England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a doubt for the Three Lions’ upcoming World Cup this winter.

The former Leeds United fan-favourite, who missed the Citizens’ Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, has now withdrawn from Gareth Southgate’s international squad to face Italy and Germany in the Nations League later this month.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims the 26-year-old may need surgery on an injured shoulder and that could see him miss the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

Southgate is set to name his final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup on October 21 and will be desperate to have Phillips, who played a major role in last summer’s delayed 2020 Euros, available for selection.

It is not known exactly how long the Leeds-born defensive midfielder is set to be sidelined, but with the 2022 World Cup now just two months ago, one thing is for sure, if Phillips is going to board England’s flight to Qatar, his recovery is going to have be lightening quick, and we wish him the very best.