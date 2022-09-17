Everton star in talks over new contract following summer interest

Everton are in talks with Anthony Gordon over a new contract following serious interest from Premier League clubs in the winger over the summer.

Gordon had his breakthrough year at Goodison Park last season and has developed into one of Everton’s most important players. That attracted interest from other English clubs over the summer but the Merseyside club fended off the suitors to keep their star man.

According to the Independent, Everton rejected an offer from Chelsea for Gordon in the summer, with the London club showing the most interest in the 21-year-old and they are likely to make another attempt in the future.

As well as the Blues, Newcastle and Tottenham also showed an interest in Gordon.

Everton want to offer Gordon a deal that represents his current value to Frank Lampard’s squad as his current contract was signed before he was a regular in the first team, reports the Independent.

The winger has three years left on that deal and an extension would also put Everton in a stronger position when coming to any negotiation table.

It has been a slow start to the season for the Toffees so far as they hover just above the relegation zone in the Premier League but Gordon has looked bright with two goals in his opening six matches.