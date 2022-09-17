Football star arrested after organising attack on teammate

Former Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo has reportedly been re-arrested after being involved in an attack on her teammate.

It is the second time she has been arrested for her involvement in an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui. She was released without charges last year in November.

Versailles prosecutor’s office has confirmed that Diallo has been taken into custody.

Earlier this week, four men were arrested in connection with the attack. The four men told the police that it was Diallo who gave the orders to attack her teammate. The men further revealed that it was Diallo’s rivalry with Hamraoui that was the reason behind the attack. Diallo wanted to have more playing time in the team and that was the motivation behind her criminal act.

During the investigation, the police has found out that Diallo was organising another attack on Hamraoui, who still remains a player for PSG.

Hamraoui was attacked when she was out in the evening with Diallo and other teammates. She was hit by metal bars and needed stitches on her legs and hands after the attack.

Hamraoui told L’Equipe this year:

“I experienced an attack of unbelievable violence.

“Two hooded strangers took me out of the car I was travelling in to hit me on the legs with iron bars. That night, I really thought I was going to stay there.

“I was screaming in pain. I tried to protect myself as much as possible. I have a very painful memory.”