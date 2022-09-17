Newcastle United player told he will never reach ‘top level’ of football

Journalist Kevin Hatchard does not believe that goalkeeper Loris Karius will return to the top of the game because his confidence is ‘shot to pieces’.

Karius, 29, became a free agent after his contract with Liverpool expired earlier this summer.

Despite experiencing two loan moves to Besiktas and most recently Union Berlin, the 29-year-old found himself facing an uncertain future before Newcastle United swooped in and offered him a lifeline.

However, although the German shot-stopper is not expected to become a regular starter under Eddie Howe, he will act as a backup to number one Nick Pope following a recent injury to Karl Darlow.

However, speaking about the former Liverpool keeper’s latest move, Hatchard, who spoke on the ‘Game Day’ podcast, said: “And he just didn’t put him in he didn’t play well enough in training. And I think his confidence was already nosediving before that Champions League final in Kyiv.

“And now I think he’s shot to pieces that I think I’d be very, very surprised if he returns at the top level.”

