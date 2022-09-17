Journalist Kevin Hatchard does not believe that goalkeeper Loris Karius will return to the top of the game because his confidence is ‘shot to pieces’.

Karius, 29, became a free agent after his contract with Liverpool expired earlier this summer.

Despite experiencing two loan moves to Besiktas and most recently Union Berlin, the 29-year-old found himself facing an uncertain future before Newcastle United swooped in and offered him a lifeline.

However, although the German shot-stopper is not expected to become a regular starter under Eddie Howe, he will act as a backup to number one Nick Pope following a recent injury to Karl Darlow.

However, speaking about the former Liverpool keeper’s latest move, Hatchard, who spoke on the ‘Game Day’ podcast, said: “And he just didn’t put him in he didn’t play well enough in training. And I think his confidence was already nosediving before that Champions League final in Kyiv.

“And now I think he’s shot to pieces that I think I’d be very, very surprised if he returns at the top level.”