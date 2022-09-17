Journalist Jordan Cronin slammed Newcastle attacker Miguel Almiron for his poor performance in 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Newcastle had to settle for a draw against stubborn Bournemouth today at St. James Park as summer signing Alexander Isak scored his first home goal for his new club.

According to stats, Miguel Almiron lost the ball 11 times and according to the journalist who rated the players, the Paraguayan showed ‘zero quality’ in the final third.

He wrote: “The most involved of Newcastle’s three attackers was Almiron, but had zero quality to show for it after getting into a number of good positions.”