Noel Whelan was left impressed when hearing that Newcastle could make January move for Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium star has less than a year left in his contract and is open to strike a pre-agreement with another club from January.

Whelan believes Tielemans would be a great signing for Eddie Howe and could help the club take a leap in second half of the Premier League season.

“It’d be a great signing, it really would.

“He could get into most of the Premier League sides if he were to leave in January.

“He’s a fantastic player, aggressive, full of energy. The game looks easy to him at times, you can see he’s a standout in that Leicester side.

“He would be a great signing for any team.

“Tielemans could be a massive player for Newcastle, he really could be. He is that player who finds the pass, breaks into the box – and he can score goals as well.

“He’d be a great addition.” – finished Whelen for Football Insider.