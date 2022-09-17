Noel Whelan impressed with who Newcastle are targeting in January

Noel Whelan was left impressed when hearing that Newcastle could make January move for Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium star has less than a year left in his contract and is open to strike a pre-agreement with another club from January.

Whelan believes Tielemans would be a great signing for Eddie Howe and could help the club take a leap in second half of the Premier League season.

“It’d be a great signing, it really would.

“He could get into most of the Premier League sides if he were to leave in January.

“He’s a fantastic player, aggressive, full of energy. The game looks easy to him at times, you can see he’s a standout in that Leicester side.

“He would be a great signing for any team.

“Tielemans could be a massive player for Newcastle, he really could be. He is that player who finds the pass, breaks into the box – and he can score goals as well.

“He’d be a great addition.” – finished Whelen for Football Insider.

 

