Pep Guardiola discloses what has impressed him the most about Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is currently the name on everyone’s lips in England following the striker’s incredible start to life at Manchester City.

The Norwegian has only played nine games so far this campaign for City and already has 13 goals, which includes two Premier League hat-tricks.

Haaland is in unstoppable form and as a result, Guardiola seems to be asked about his new striker every time he sits down to do an interview or press conference.

That was the case, yet again, when BT Sport interviewed the Man City boss ahead of their match with Wolves today. Pundit Glenn Hoddle asked about Haaland and Guardiola went on to reveal what has impressed him the most about the 22-year-old.

“The most impressive thing about Haaland is how grounded he is,” stated the Man City manager.

Guardiola revealed that he thought the striker might have a bit of an ego when he arrived but soon found out that was not the case.

The former Barcelona manager stated: ‘I thought that guy come here [and have an ego] and it was completely the opposite.’

It seems that Haaland is leaving an impression on everyone at present and the Norwegians’ attitude is certainly admirable, considering how many stars develop some sort of ego throughout their careers.