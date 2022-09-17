Leeds journalist Phil Hay claims Jesse Marsch would like to get USMNT managerial job in the future.

The US-born manager sees United States national team as a dream job and would like to be a part of it in the future.

The 48-year-old joined the Yorkshire club last season and saved Leeds from relegation on final day of the season.

Marsch is already settled well at Leeds and has brought American flavour with the signings of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams this summer.

“As far as the US Men’s National Team goes, Marsch actually speaks about that, from time to time,” Hay said. “You know, when he gets interviewed, he does kind of touch on the fact that somewhere down the line, he sees that as a job that might be for him. Or he sees it as two parties who might well come together.

“But I think both he and Leeds will be hoping that it is a good while before that comes on to the agenda. I know, it’s not as if the top, most elite coaches of the world are crawling all over the USA job, but you would think that in order to take that you’d have to have a good run behind you.

“If it was to end early for him at Leeds in the way that it had at Leipzig, it surely weakens your claim to that sort of position.” – finished Hay.