Leeds journalist Phil Hay claims Jesse Marsch would like to get USMNT managerial job in the future.
The US-born manager sees United States national team as a dream job and would like to be a part of it in the future.
The 48-year-old joined the Yorkshire club last season and saved Leeds from relegation on final day of the season.
Marsch is already settled well at Leeds and has brought American flavour with the signings of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams this summer.
“But I think both he and Leeds will be hoping that it is a good while before that comes on to the agenda. I know, it’s not as if the top, most elite coaches of the world are crawling all over the USA job, but you would think that in order to take that you’d have to have a good run behind you.
“If it was to end early for him at Leeds in the way that it had at Leipzig, it surely weakens your claim to that sort of position.” – finished Hay.