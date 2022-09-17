PIF eyeing Newcastle move for 94-goal attacker in January

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Dynamo Kyiv’s Viktor Tsygankov in January.

The right-winger’s contract expires at the end of this season and therefore, the 24-year-old could be sold in January as the Ukrainian side run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

According to Jeunes Footeux, the St. James’ Park outfit are just one of a number of high-profile clubs keeping an eye on Tsygankov ahead of the January transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolves and West Ham United are also thought to be interested in his signature, which could be a problem as the German clubs are likely to be competing in the Champions League next season, which could be an attraction for the Ukrainian.

Tsygankov has an impressive 87 goals and 60 assists in total for Dynamo across 219 games in all competitions and also has seven goals in 40 senior caps for Ukraine.

At just 24, there is still plenty of development for the winger to undergo which could make the Ukrainian a very exciting player for Eddie Howe to have in his ranks.