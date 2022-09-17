Premier League duo worried about European giants entering the race for Milan Skriniar

Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar is a defender in demand as his contract runs down in Italy.

The centre-back is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro and could leave for free at the end of the season if no new deal can be agreed with the Italian giants over the next few months – which has gauged the interest of many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 27-year-old’s biggest pursuers this summer were Paris Saint-Germain with Inter rejecting multiple offers from the French champions for the Slovakia international, states Football Insider.

In addition to PSG, Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea also submitted offers for the Inter Milan star and according to Football Insider, the London clubs are still interested in recruiting the centre-back.

However, a problem has arisen in the race for Skriniar as Real Madrid are planning on signing the 27-year-old, reports Football Insider.

Many footballers in the past have found it very hard to turn down the La Liga giants when they come knocking and that could be the case this time around as well.

This is a problem Tottenham and Chelsea will not have wanted but maybe Conte can convince the centre-back to reunite with him at Spurs.