Leeds United have agreed a scholarship for highly-rated midfielder Archie Gray.

The Whites announced on their website on Thursday that they have recruited ten new scholars. Gray, along with Charlie Crew, Rory Mahady and Max McFadden have all penned two-year deals.

The 16-year-old playmaker is undoubtedly one of the club’s biggest prospects, especially considering the likes of Manchester City were sniffing around not so long ago.

The decision certainly seems to be a great one and one that will undoubtedly make manager Jesse Marsch very happy.

In fact, despite being just 16 years old, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gray found himself included in some senior Matchday squads this season after Marsch referred to him as an ‘intelligent player’ earlier in the year.