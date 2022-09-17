Rio Ferdinand says which Man United star can feel ‘disgruntled’ following England snub

Manchester United FC
Posted by

After confirming his England squad to face Italy and Germany in the Nations League later this month, fans learned that Gareth Southgate has left out Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Rashford is understood to be recovering from injury with the winger confirming the bad timing of his latest setback on his official social media earlier in the week.

However, with Southgate also excluding Sancho from his senior Three Lions squad, some fans and pundits have been quick to question the 52-year-old’s decision.

One person who feels United’s number 25 can feel hard done by is former Red Devils’ defender and pundit Rio Ferdinand.

“There’s a lot of defenders,” Ferdinand recently told BT Sport (as quoted by Sport Bible) when discussing Southgate’s squad selection.

MORE: Roger Federer retires – could tennis legend move into football next?

More Stories / Latest News
Confirmed: British club announce they have signed West Ham player on three-year deal
Video: Phil Foden finishes off lovely team goal in fine fashion
Radrizzani and Orta agree “intelligent” in-house Leeds agreement in last 48 hours

“I think the only real surprise in there is probably the amount of players that he’s got that aren’t playing regular football at their clubs.

“Given the kind of stance that Gareth had when he got the job in terms of players playing minutes and picking players on form.

“Jadon Sancho will be one player who will probably look at that squad and think I’ve done what’s expected of me as a winger in terms of output, numbers-wise this season and I’m doing better in terms of numbers than other players, and I’m still not getting a look in.

Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United.

“He could probably feel disgruntled. But I think that squad is a lot of what we would expect.”

It is hard to disagree with Ferdinand’s assessment. Sancho has definitely improved on last season’s form so far this season, scoring three goals in his first eight appearances, in all competitions.

However, with the former Borussia Dortmund winger still someway off the levels he was competing at prior to his blockbuster £76.5m move to Old Trafford just over 12 months ago, it is perhaps no surprise that Southgate has once again opted to overlook the 22-year-old.

Nevertheless, with two months left before this winter’s World Cup kicks off, Sancho, along with Rashford, still have time to convince Southgate they’re worthy of a place on England’s plane to Qatar.

More Stories Gareth Southgate Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.