Shock as club sack 45-year-old because he wanted to sell star player to Leeds

Leeds United FC
PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that they sacked technical director John De Jong after he expressed a willingness to sell Cody Gakpo earlier in the summer.

Despite not actually leaving PSV this summer, Gakpo, 23, was one of the window’s biggest sagas.

Relentlessly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Leeds United, the 23-year-old winger seemed a strong candidate to move to the Premier League.

However, with a potential move failing to be agreed upon, Gakpo, who could re-emerge as a target for the likes of Leeds United in future windows, has been left with no choice but to continue with PSV – at least for the time being anyway.

Following a turbulent summer, PSV have now parted ways with De Jong after he was prepared to allow the enigmatic wide-man to move away from the Eredivisie.

