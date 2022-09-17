Spurs vs Leicester City confirmed lineups: Lenglet starts over Romero, but no Son or Vardy

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are set to welcome Leicester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Saturday night’s featured Premier League clash.

The Lilywhites, led by hard-hitting Italian manager Antonio Conte, will be looking to pile the pressure on under-fire boss Brendan Rodgers.

Having failed to guide the Foxes to a win so far this season, Leicester City sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table on just one point.

Failure to win this weekend will see the 2015-16 champions cast further adrift from the rest of their domestic rivals.

MORE: Roger Federer retires – could tennis legend move into football next?

More Stories / Latest News
Shock as club sack 45-year-old because he wanted to sell star player to Leeds
Eddie Howe’s classy gesture during the Queen’s tribute
£30m star could make ‘important’ return soon to London Stadium

Set for a hugely important contest, Tottenham Hotspur, who will certainly start the match as the heavy favourites, will be equally as desperate to pick up all three points following a shock 2-0 Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon earlier in the week.

Ahead of the mouth-watering encounter, both Conte and Rodgers have named their starting 11s.

Interestingly, following his decent spell of form, Richarlison has been preferred to Son Heung-min with Jamie Vardy also resigned to his team’s bench.

New defender Clement Lenglet does start his second Premier League match since joining from Barcelona on loan earlier in the summer though.

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Leicester City lineup

More Stories Antonio Conte Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.