Steven Gerrard worried over injury to one of his key stars

Aston Villa FC
Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa earned a big three points over Southampton last night in what was a much-needed win for the Villa boss. 

Overall the match made for awful viewing with Jacob Ramsey scoring the only goal of the game. However, just three minutes after that high, a big low was to follow as Boubacar Kamara departed the pitch with a knee injury.

Speaking on the topic of the midfielder’s injury, Gerrard said after the match last night via The Athletic:

“I’m worried about it. It seems like every time we get three points it comes with a cost. We’ll scan him in the next couple of days but, yeah, I’m worried about it.”

Aston Villa’s Kamara picked up an injury vs Southampton last night
Aston Villa were praised for securing the signing of Kamara during the latest transfer window and the 22-year-old is expected to have a big impact at Villa Park this season.

Kamara was called up for France’s next Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Adrien Rabiot on Friday but will not take part in those games now after suffering his own injury.

Hopefully, this will not keep the midfielder out for too long, with more information on the injury expected in the coming days.

