(Video) Bentancur picks Ndidi’s pocket to fire Spurs back into lead vs. Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur have regained the lead during Saturday evening’s featured Premier League matchup against Leicester City.

Saturday night’s blockbuster clash in the country’s capital has been a great game so far.

Five goals have been scored, with four of them coming in the first half.

Youri Tielemans gave the Foxes the lead from the spot, before Harry Kane and Eric Dier fired the Lilywhites into the lead. James Maddison scored an excellent equaliser just before the halftime break though.

MORE: England star pulls out of squad with injury, may need shoulder surgery and is doubt for Qatar

However, despite being second best for large parts of the game, Antonio Conte’s side have once again taken the lead after Wilfried Ndidi was dispossessed by Rodrigo Bentancur, who went on to slide the ball beyond goalkeeper Danny Ward.