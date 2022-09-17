(Video) Eric Dier gives Spurs lead vs Leicester City with looping header

Despite falling behind after six minutes, it has taken Tottenham Hotspur just 22 minutes to take the lead.

Youri Tielemans gave Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes the lead after Davidson Sanchez chopped down James Justin just inside the Londoners’ penalty area.

Although he missed his first attempt, after being awarded a retake following a goalkeeper encroachment, Tielemans managed to fire in his second effort.

However, the Foxes’ lead was short-lived after star man Harry Kane popped up with a quick-fire equaliser just minutes later before defender Eric Dier headed in what could be the Lilywhites’ winner.