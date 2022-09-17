Video: Haaland doubles Man City’s lead with 11th goal of the season

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Erling Haaland’s incredible start to the season has continued as the striker has doubled Man City’s lead over Wolves. 

The home side have been on the back foot ever since conceding the opening goal after just 55 seconds and it has been one-way traffic ever since with the Manchester club making things look very easy.

It was only a matter of time before a second goal came with the space City have been given in the match so far and it was Haaland who got it with a lovely right-footed strike – his 11th of the season after just seven league games.

