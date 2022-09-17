Video: Jack Grealish gives Man City lead over Wolves after 55 seconds

55 seconds is all it took for Manchester City to take the lead against Wolves at Molineux.

The Premier League champions are looking to get back to winning ways in the league after drawing their last match 1-1 with Aston Villa and that is now off to the perfect start thanks to a goal from Jack Grealish.

Many questioned the selection of the Englishman pre-match after his poor display midweek vs Borussia Dortmund but the 27-year-old has now justified it after latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne cross to make it 1-0 to the away side.

That didn't take long… ? It's taken former Villa man Jack Grealish 55 seconds to open the scoring for Man City at Molineux ?? pic.twitter.com/gszbzx9RYP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2022

A QUICK start for Manchester City! Not even a minute into the match Jack Grealish finds the back of the net for City. #MCFC ?: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #MyPLMorning | #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/A745JZf137 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022

