(Video) Kane drags Spurs level against Leicester City with clinical back-post header

Despite falling behind after just six minutes, Spurs are back on level terms against Leicester City.

The Lilywhites, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, fell behind after Davidson Sanchez chopped James Justin down just inside the Londoners’ area.

Although he missed the first penalty, Youri Tielemans, who was awarded a retake following a goalkeeper encroachment, smashed in his second attempt.

However, just moments later, star man Harry Kane popped up with a quick-fire equaliser, thanks to some crafty back-post movement.