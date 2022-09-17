(Video) Kane drags Spurs level against Leicester City with clinical back-post header

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Despite falling behind after just six minutes, Spurs are back on level terms against Leicester City.

The Lilywhites, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, fell behind after Davidson Sanchez chopped James Justin down just inside the Londoners’ area.

Although he missed the first penalty, Youri Tielemans, who was awarded a retake following a goalkeeper encroachment, smashed in his second attempt.

MORE: England star pulls out of squad with injury, may need shoulder surgery and is doubt for Qatar

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Tielemans fluffs first penalty but smashes in retake vs Spurs
England star pulls out of squad with injury, may need shoulder surgery and is doubt for Qatar
(Video) Alexander Isak fires Newcastle United level vs Bournemouth

However, just moments later, star man Harry Kane popped up with a quick-fire equaliser, thanks to some crafty back-post movement.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.