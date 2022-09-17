(Video) Tielemans fluffs first penalty but smashes in retake vs Spurs

Brendan Rodgers would have been pulling his hair out on the Leicester City touchline after Youri Tielemans appeared to fluff his lines after the Foxes were awarded an early spot-kick against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur during Saturday afternoon’s featured Premier League game.

The Foxes, who have travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a blockbuster Premier League clash, were awarded a penalty kick after just four minutes after Davidson Sanchez chopped down James Justin just inside the penalty box.

Despite missing his first effort, after being gifted a retake following a keeper encroachment, Tielemans corrected his earlier mistake and smashed the ball beyond goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

