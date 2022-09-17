Video: Palhinha hits a beauty in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Fulham were 3-2 winners over Nottingham Forest last night with the goal of the night coming from Joao Palhinha.

The Cottagers have started the season in fine form and the victory has moved them up to sixth position in the embryonic Premier League table.

Fulham went a goal down in the match but three goals in the space of six minutes in the second half was key to their success in Nottingham.

The second of those was a beauty, which was conjured up by Fulham’s new signing, Palhinha.

The Portuguese star met a Kenny Tete pass first time as he curled the ball into the Forest net.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports