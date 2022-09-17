(Video) Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Man City star following performance vs Wolves

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League after beating Wolves 3-0 during Saturday’s early kick-off.

First-half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland set the tone for Saturday’s tie at Molineux Stadium, with midfielder Phil Foden also getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

MORE: Roger Federer retires – could tennis legend move into football next?

Grealish’s opening strike, which came during the game’s first minute, is the former Aston Villa captain’s first goal of the new 2022-23 season and speaking after the game, manager Pep Guardiola reiterated the confidence he has in Britain’s most expensive player.