Video: Phil Foden finishes off lovely team goal in fine fashion

Manchester City have all but secured the three points at Molineux as they currently lead Wolves 3-0 thanks to a Phil Foden goal.

The Manchester club did most of the hard work in the first half, thanks to goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, but were met with a better Wolves at the start of the second who looked more likely to cause City problems.

Pep Guardiola’s side were still creating chances, however, and grabbed a third goal after a lovely team move was finished off by Foden, who tucked the ball home in fine fashion.

Man CIty have a third at Molineux! ?? Phil Foden gets in on the goals with a superbly delicate finish ? Kevin De Bruyne with another assistant ? pic.twitter.com/NF76znn59C — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2022

?: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #MyPLMorning | #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/S0cANhH5OR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and NBC Sports