(Video) Sessegnon outmuscled before Maddison scores beauty vs Spurs

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
What a game fans are witnessing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and Leicester City.

Although Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes took the lead after just six minutes following a last-ditch foul made by Davidson Sanchez which resulted in a penalty kick, it took the Lilywhites just 14 minutes to move into the lead following two quick-fire goals from Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Seemingly not yet out of the contest, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has once again levelled the scoreline following a beautiful strike which came just after Ryan Sessegnon was outmuscled by Timothy Castagne.

  1. Sanchez must go he is defenitly not good central defender with poor passing he has not improved for 2 years so it is time for Spurs to get new central defender
    Eric Dier gives poor passing 4 times despite of scoring
    Big disappoint with Richardson tonight

    Reply

