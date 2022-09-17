(Video) Sessegnon outmuscled before Maddison scores beauty vs Spurs

What a game fans are witnessing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and Leicester City.

Although Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes took the lead after just six minutes following a last-ditch foul made by Davidson Sanchez which resulted in a penalty kick, it took the Lilywhites just 14 minutes to move into the lead following two quick-fire goals from Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Seemingly not yet out of the contest, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has once again levelled the scoreline following a beautiful strike which came just after Ryan Sessegnon was outmuscled by Timothy Castagne.