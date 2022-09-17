(Video) Son fires in unstoppable curler vs Leicester City before sealing 13 minute hattrick

Despite not scoring with his last 19 shots, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has more than made up for his faltering form.

The South Korean star, who was dropped to the bench for his side’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, was brought on in the game’s second half.

MORE: England star pulls out of squad with injury, may need shoulder surgery and is doubt for Qatar

Prior to the 30-year-old’s substitution, the game, which is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, had seen five goals scored but Son’s introduction sparked another flurry of goals.

Amazingly, despite only being on the pitch for just 13 minutes, the South Korea international has not only netted two sensational goals, but he has now sealed a remarkable hat trick.

Son Heung-min with another absolute golazo from outside the box for his second of the game!!! 5-2 Tottenham! #TOTLEI #TOTLC pic.twitter.com/jukJugsTgO — Juan RC (@elclass_king) September 17, 2022

Pictures via NBC Sport

Son, who may have been left out for his goal drought, has come off the bench and scored a hat-trick!!! ? UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/l6Fu330YgE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2022

What a performance!