(Video) Son fires in unstoppable curler vs Leicester City before sealing 13 minute hattrick

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Despite not scoring with his last 19 shots, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has more than made up for his faltering form.

The South Korean star, who was dropped to the bench for his side’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, was brought on in the game’s second half.

MORE: England star pulls out of squad with injury, may need shoulder surgery and is doubt for Qatar

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Son Heung-min ends drought with long-range stunner vs Leicester City
Noel Whelan impressed with who Newcastle are targeting in January
Phil Hay says USMNT job is very appealing to Jesse Marsch

Prior to the 30-year-old’s substitution, the game, which is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, had seen five goals scored but Son’s introduction sparked another flurry of goals.

Amazingly, despite only being on the pitch for just 13 minutes, the South Korea international has not only netted two sensational goals, but he has now sealed a remarkable hat trick.

Pictures via NBC Sport

What a performance!

More Stories Son Heung-min

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Ryan Sessegon is defenitly NOT a good player he always give away over passing
    Honestly he is not really skilful player I have not seen him.playong well so far since joined Spurs
    Spurs seriously need new right wing or back to replace ERoyal I don’t recommend Matt Doherty

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.