(Video) Son Heung-min ends drought with long-range stunner vs Leicester City

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Son Heung-min is back up and running in the new 2022-23 Premier League season.

The South Korean superstar has been struggling to find the back of the net, and after being dropped to the bench for the Lilywhites’ Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, the 30-year-old, who was introduced in the second half, has finally kick-started his campaign.

Even though Spurs were leading the Foxes by three goals to two, the contest was still wide open. However, after coming on and netting the game’s sixth goal, it now appears that Son has gifted Antonio Conte all three points.

  1. Spurs win 6 v 2 but very poor pass the ball at the back and give away ball which is not good health
    3 central defenders give away ball 8 times which is too much
    So spurs defenitly needs new defender with good passing

    Reply

