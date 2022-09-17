Video: Wolves’ Collins sent off after terrible karate style challenge on Jack Grealish

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves’ Nathan Collins has been sent off during their clash with Manchester City after a terrible tackle on Jack Grealish. 

The home side have been outplayed in the first half and find themselves 2-0 down after goals from Grealish and Erling Haaland. The game has been very frustrating for Bruno Lage’s side and that came out when Collins went to tackle the Man City winger.

The Wolves defender went in very high in a karate-like motion and caught the England international badly. The 27-year-old was in some pain after as the Ireland international was shown a red for his actions.

