Video: Wolves’ Collins sent off after terrible karate style challenge on Jack Grealish

Wolves’ Nathan Collins has been sent off during their clash with Manchester City after a terrible tackle on Jack Grealish.

The home side have been outplayed in the first half and find themselves 2-0 down after goals from Grealish and Erling Haaland. The game has been very frustrating for Bruno Lage’s side and that came out when Collins went to tackle the Man City winger.

The Wolves defender went in very high in a karate-like motion and caught the England international badly. The 27-year-old was in some pain after as the Ireland international was shown a red for his actions.

RED CARD FOR COLLINS He throw his legs to Jack Grealish tummy #MCIWOLpic.twitter.com/CWcoHTsWDR — FOOTY HUB (@FootyHub12) September 17, 2022

A straight red card to Nathan Collins for this foul on Jack Grealish. Wolves are down to 10 men. ?: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #MyPLMorning | #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/e4UdknR2Rx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022

?RED CARD Nathan Collins is sent off for a foul on Jack Grealish Wolves 0-2 Man City (33 mins) pic.twitter.com/CQdUMY9P9s — Ciise Cartan???? (@CiiseCartan) September 17, 2022

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport, NBC Sports and USA.