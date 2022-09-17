West Ham could open door for Leeds United to sign ‘top player’

West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby has not been shy in his desire to break through into David Moyes’ senior first team.

However, with the likes of Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal both ahead of the 20-year-old in the club’s pecking order, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the young full-back will stick around for much longer.

Rumoured to have been wanted by Leeds United earlier in the summer, Ashby, who has not featured at all in the Premier League so far this season, is expected to re-emerge as a target for Jesse Marsch in the near future.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Leeds United could reignite their interest in the Scottish full-back, possibly even as soon as January.

Currently valued at just £270,000 (Transfermarkt), given his struggling status at West Ham, although the Hammers will probably command a lot more than his value, Leeds United could probably prise him away for a modest sum.

