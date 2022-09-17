Wolves vs Manchester City team news: No Diego Costa as Man City make three changes

Wolves and Manchester City go head-to-head in the Premier League’s Saturday morning game with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to go top of the league.

Last time out the home side won their first game of the season beating Southampton 1-0 whilst the reigning champions drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Bruno Lage’s side have not played since and could be a little rusty heading into today’s clash.

As for City, the Manchester club were in Champions League action since their last league game winning both their matches against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola has made three changes from the Dortmund clash midweek with Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden all coming into the side; Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez drop to the bench.

Today's team news ? XI | Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/HhhjMe6GZT — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 17, 2022

As for Wolves, Lage has made just one change from their last match with Goncalo Guedes replacing the injured Sasa Kalajdzic.

New signing Diego Costa is not in the Wolves squad for today’s clash as the match is likely to have come too soon after such a long time off.