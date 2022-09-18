Video: Gabriel Jesus finishes off brilliant Arsenal team move to make it 2-0 vs Brentford

Arsenal have taken a 2-0 lead away to Brentford this afternoon, with Gabriel Jesus heading in a cross from Granit Xhaka to put the Gunners in a commanding position.

Watch below as Jesus gets on the end of a quality team move by Mikel Arteta’s side, with so many of the team getting on the ball in the build-up…

Another headed goal for Arsenal with Jesus nodding past Raya! ? The ball from Xhaka was sublime! ? pic.twitter.com/9bQTs0vHd1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022

Jesus has proven a superb signing for Arsenal, with the Brazil international joining from Manchester City in the summer, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal needed Jesus as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and it’s looking like an inspired piece of business.