Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri makes Premier League history against Brentford

Ethan Nwaneri has just made history, with the Arsenal youngster brought off the bench for today’s game against Brentford to become the youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League.

See below as the Gunners confirmed this via their official Twitter account, with the 15-year-old substituted on by manager Mikel Arteta for the closing stages of today’s game against Brentford…

A special moment for one of our own… Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest player in @PremierLeague history! ? Marquinhos also replaces @BukayoSaka87 ? ? 0-3 ?? (90)#BREARS pic.twitter.com/ghNDyu7Jma — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2022

You can also see the video below for the moment the teenager was brought on…

What a moment for 15-year-old Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, coming on to make his Premier League debut. ? #afc pic.twitter.com/kDA3AX4GoQ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 18, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

What a moment this is for the kid, who was surprisingly named in the Arsenal squad this afternoon, and who has now eclipsed Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott as the youngest to ever take to the pitch in this competition.

As you can see in the video clip above, Nwaneri is only 15 years and 181 days old, meaning he beats Elliott’s record by some distance, with the former Fulham youngster, now at Liverpool, aged over 16 when he first played at this level.