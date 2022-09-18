22-year-old makes first Premier League start for Arsenal, replacing big name in Arteta’s XI

Fabio Vieira has been given his first Premier League start for Arsenal since his summer transfer from Porto, coming in to Mikel Arteta’s midfield in place of the absent Martin Odegaard.

The Portuguese playmaker looks an exciting prospect, but hasn’t yet had the chance to make much of an impact in the Premier League.

Odegaard has been one of Arsenal’s most important players this season, with the Norway international really raising his game since being made club captain by Arteta.

It won’t be easy for Vieira to replace Odegaard as Arsenal’s main creator in midfield, but fans will also surely be excited to see how he gets on in today’s early kickoff against Brentford.

See below for the full Arsenal XI from Charles Watts:

First league start for Fabio Vieira, he replaces Odegaard. 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri is on the bench, as are Matt Smith and Lion Sousa. Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Vieira, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2022

Arsenal are otherwise at pretty much full strength, with big names like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka involved from the start.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, but could really do with bouncing back with a win today after losing 3-1 to Manchester United in their last league game.