Stat shows Arteta-ball is starting to come together for Arsenal

Arsenal have just broken their record for the season, scoring after a move of 14 passes against Brentford.

See below as a stat from Opta’s Harvey Downes shows that this was the best team move of the season for the Gunners – the most passes before scoring by Mikel Arteta’s team this season.

Is this a sign of Arteta’s vision for the club finally coming together? It certainly looks like it…

This is the kind of football Arsenal fans will want to see, with the players looking more comfortable on the ball and moving it around similarly to how they did during the peak of the Arsene Wenger era.

Arsenal are leading 2-0 at half time against Brentford, thanks to goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus – two players who have made a tremendous impact this season.

Jesus joined AFC from Manchester City, while Saliba is finally a member of the first-team after going out on loan three times in the last few years.

